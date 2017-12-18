13 Tips for Surviving Holiday Houseguests

The holiday season means that people travel far and wide to be with family and friends. And during a time of year where the cost of travel can be quite high, there is one way for travelers to cut costs: by staying with others. And if you’re the one hosting all of those out-of-town guests, a good old-fashioned family holiday can quickly turn into a stressful house filled to the brim with people who you may or may not actually want staying with you.