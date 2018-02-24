After a month and a half of submissions and a long waiting period, the Pillsbury Bake-Off 2018 finally has a winner. On Saturday (February 24), Pillsbury announced that Amy Nelson of Zionville, North Carolina, has won the Bake-Off with her Bejeweled Cranberry-Orange Rolls.
After a four-year hiatus, the iconic baking competition returned in October with celebrity partner Ree Drummond
. Home cooks were encouraged not only to submit their favorite recipe using Pillsbury products but also to share a story, and Nelson offers quite the tale alongside her breakfast dish.
The Bejeweled Cranberry-Orange Rolls are inspired by her mother, who has a fondness for the Pillsbury Orange Rolls. The filling, a mixture of cranberries, pineapple, ginger beer, orange juice concentrate, and ground ginger, is inspired by her mom’s cranberry salad
. The result is a dish that’s tart, sweet, and totally picturesque.
Nelson’s rolls were already a winner. This year’s Bake-Off was broken down into four categories: Cozy Breakfasts, Appetizers for Any Party, Dinners with Heart, and No-Fuss Desserts. She won the Cozy Breakfasts category. JoAnne Tucker's Toasted Spinach Pesto Ravioli
won the appetizer contest; Sandy Reiter won No-Fuss Desserts with her Cookies and Cream Caramel Layer Bars
; and Sarah Campbell's Oktoberfest Pizza
with kielbasa, smoked gouda, and green apples won Dinners With Heart.
As the grand prize winner, Nelson has won a trip to New York City for an appearance on The Kitchen
, a feature in Food Network Magazine, a kitchen makeover from GE Appliances, and $50,000. It’s a deal that’s almost as sweet as the winning recipe.
Nelson’s family-inspired breakfast dish is the 54th recipe to take the grand prize at the long-running baking contest and joins a long list of Pillsbury Bake-Off winners
.