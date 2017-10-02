Ree Drummond Is Partnering With the Pillsbury Bake-Off 2018

The Pillsbury Bake-Off is coming back for 2018, and the iconic American baking competition has a brand new celebrity chef partner: Ree Drummond. On Monday, Oct. 2, Pillsbury announced that it’s not only bringing back the Bake-Off for the first time in four years but that they have a new partner in the Food Network.

According to a press release, the Pillsbury Bake-Off is teaming up with Drummond and the Food Network for a once-in-a-lifetime winning prize pack. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to New York for an appearance on, a feature in Food Network magazine, a kitchen makeover from GE Appliances, and $50,000. Runners-up will receive a pretty sweet prize, too: a new GE appliance of their choice.The 2018 edition of the contest features four categories: Cozy Breakfasts, Appetizers for Any Party, Dinners with Heart and No-Fuss Desserts. To enter, head over to the Pillsbury Bake-Off website , enter your submission and the story of how this baked good has a significance in your life. Be creative! Submissions run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10, 2017.The Pillsbury Bake-Off, now in its 68th year, has had a massive impact on the American home cook. Baked goods that we find on every holiday platter, from peanut butter blossoms to Bundt cakes to sesame seed buns, have all been popularized because of Bake-Off submissions and winners. For these facts and more, read 10 things you didn’t know about the Pillsbury Bake-Off