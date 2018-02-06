11 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

To say Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is a culinary sensation is a bit of an understatement. Her blog gets upwards of 20 million hits a month. Her show (fittingly titled The Pioneer Woman) is on frequent rotation on The Food Network. In the last two years alone, she’s launched a home goods line at Walmart, opened up a restaurant and store, and launched a new magazine. So the Pioneer Woman train shows no signs of slowing down.

Ree Drummond, née Ann Marie Smith, was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, in January 1969. She always dreamed of moving away from the country and of living a big city life in Chicago, but life had other plans for her. She met and fell in love with a cowboy, her “Marlboro Man” Ladd Drummond, and moved out to a cattle ranch, just 40 miles away from her hometown. As a wife and mother, Ree started a blog, The Pioneer Woman, to share her unconventional life to her friends and family; one thing led to another, and now she’s one of the most beloved moms in food But everyone knows that. What don’t you know about Ree Drummond? Click here to find out 11 things you may be surprised to learn about The Pioneer Woman.