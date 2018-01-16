Chrissy Teigen Teases ‘Cravings 2’ Recipes on Instagram, Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen’s second cookbook is even closer to completion. Over the long weekend, the social media superstar and much-loved food personality teased the breakfast and brunch section of the follow-up to her 2016 recipe collection Cravings, and it looks totally and completely amazing.
This isn’t the first look we’ve gotten at Cravings 2. In October, the future mother of two announced that she had finished developing recipes and was taking photos for her book.
Though fans (and Teigen) have been referring to her forthcoming cookbook as Cravings 2, no official name or release date have been announced. But when it does come out, it will be just another reason that the food world is obsessed with Chrissy Teigen.
