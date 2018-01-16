Chrissy Teigen
Smirnoff
Chrissy Teigen Teases ‘Cravings 2’ Recipes on Instagram, Snapchat

Get excited; we’re getting brunch recipes

Chrissy Teigen’s second cookbook is even closer to completion. Over the long weekend, the social media superstar and much-loved food personality teased the breakfast and brunch section of the follow-up to her 2016 recipe collection Cravings, and it looks totally and completely amazing.

In a collection of posts on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts, Teigen showed off photographs and recipe titles for Cravings 2. Just like in her first cookbook, the introductory page to the breakfast and brunch section features a photo of her and husband John Legend in the kitchen, but this time their 21-month-old daughter Luna has joined them, adorably sitting on the counter.

In addition to getting a sweet family snapshot, eagle-eyed followers of Teigen’s social media accounts got a sneak peek at some of the recipes in the breakfast and brunch section. They include insanely crave-worthy dishes such as French toast with whipped honey ricotta topping, blueberry cream cheese pancakes, and an everything bagel and cream cheese breakfast bake. We also got a glimpse of a sweet miso butter cod with snap peas, but we somehow doubt that’s for breakfast.

This isn’t the first look we’ve gotten at Cravings 2. In October, the future mother of two announced that she had finished developing recipes and was taking photos for her book.

Though fans (and Teigen) have been referring to her forthcoming cookbook as Cravings 2, no official name or release date have been announced. But when it does come out, it will be just another reason that the food world is obsessed with Chrissy Teigen.

