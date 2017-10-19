Chrissy Teigen Is Shooting Photos for ‘Cravings 2,’ and We’re So Excited

Chrissy Teigen made the unexpected yet wholly welcome jump from model/host to model cook when she released her first cookbook, Cravings, in 2016, and now she’s back at it again. This week, on her Instagram and Snapchat, the beloved foodie revealed she’s shooting photos for her second cookbook and, of course, her adorable daughter Luna is the star.
Teigen has also posted some behind-the-scenes videos and images of shooting Cravings 2 on her Snapchat.
Eagle-eyed fans can see the dozens of Polaroid pictures on her wall, which show loving scenes of Teigen with her husband John Legend and baby Luna, and some stunning dishes that do look truly crave-worthy.
No word yet on when Cravings 2 will be released (or if that’s even the book’s final title). But we cannot wait for the book and more of Teigen’s delicious homemade food. As if we needed another reason to love her!
