Supermodel, bestselling cookbook author, and pancake expert Chrissy Teigen just finished shooting photos for her second book, and she followed that up with even more exciting news. Teigen just announced that she is pregnant again in a wildly adorable Instagram video. Her fans are ecstatic. More on Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen Leaves Outback Steakhouse Waitress a $1,000 Tip

This Is John Legend's Favorite Chrissy Teigen Recipe

Chrissy Teigen Loves the Idea of Everything-Bagel-Spice Pizza

Teigen’s one-year-old daughter, Luna, was actually the one who broke the news to the world that she was going to be a big sister. On Tuesday night, Teigen posted a video to Instagram.

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen asked.

“Baby,” Luna said, pointing at her mom’s stomach. Luna’s not even two yet, so the word sounded more like “Beebee,” but that just made it even cuter. Multiple people in the background of the video cooed, “Aww!” all at once.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

“It’s John’s!” Teigen captioned the video.

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, posted a link to Teigen’s video on his own Twitter, and he included two baby emojis and two heart emojis. That made a few fans think Teigen was expecting twins, but others pointed out that two babies could just be Luna and the new fetus.

Once the news was out, Teigen posted a full-body photo of herself wearing a tight black dress to Snapchat to reveal a visible “baby bump.”

“Very excited not to have to hide this anymore,” she wrote. “Everyone I told first was like, ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks.’”



Snapchat/Chrissy Teigen

Later she posted an Instagram Live Story and answered questions from fans while she and John Legend shopped for ramekins and “baby cast-iron pans” on the Internet.

She answered a few questions from fans and said she’s feeling well, but she’s “just sleepy all the time.”

When another fan asked how far along she was, Teigen just replied: “I’m far enough along to look like I’m pregnant.”

Another fan asked if it was a boy or a girl, but Teigen and Legend decided to keep that a secret for now. Teigen’s family knows, though. Her mother--who once dropped by a fan’s house to get some brown bananas because Teigen was making banana bread--came into the apartment while Teigen was filming, and Teigen told her to, “Come say hi, and don’t tell everyone what the baby is.”

Whatever the baby is, it's guaranteed to be completely adorable. As if we needed more reasons to be obsessed with her and her cool family, here are 20 reasons the food world is obsessed with Chrissy Teigen.