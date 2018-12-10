When you see snowfall out the office windows, you know you’re going to feel the chill in your bones all day long. There are certain lunch dishes, though, that can fill you up and warm you up at the same time. We’ve compiled 12 great hot dishes that can be made at home and easily reheated at the office. We guarantee that you’ll be dreaming about these dishes all day until the clock strikes noon, and it’s time to dig in!

Yes, it takes a little extra time to plan and fix your lunch, but you can do the cooking the night before with these dishes. You’ll be thankful you brought your lunch when the temperature drops below 20 degrees, and the rest of your colleagues have to head out into a blizzard to buy their food. Bringing your lunch is also a cheaper alternative to buying it every day, and it’s more satisfying knowing that you made your dish from scratch. Nothing says warming comfort like these homemade dishes. From mac and cheese to satisfying soups and so much more, these recipes are sure to hit the spot. Experiment with all of these lunches, from hearty to healthy, to find your warm staple for this winter. Click on to discover 12 warm packed lunches for any snowy day.