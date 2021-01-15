In a Dutch oven, melt butter and heat olive oil.

Add onions and saute until translucent.

When the onions are fragrant and translucent, add the garlic and saute for a few seconds, then add the sausage and brown it.

Push sausage to the side to make a small spot to pour one tablespoon of olive oil, add basil and oregano to the oil and toast for 20-30 seconds.

Mix the herbs with the sausage and add in the mushrooms.

When mushrooms have softened, add broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer.

Add frozen spinach and cook until thawed, bringing the liquids to a boil. Taste the broth and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

Add tortellini and cook according to package directions.

Enjoy!