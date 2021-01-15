This beloved family recipe is the perfect bowl of comfort after a long winter day. It can be customized to your taste by adding other vegetables such as celery and zucchini, or making it vegetarian by substituting vegetable broth and eliminating the sausage. Make it your own — you won't be disappointed!
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Pound Italian sausage
- 1 Tablespoon dried basil
- 1 Tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 Pound mushrooms, sliced
- 5 Cups chicken broth
- 3 14.5-ounce cans diced tomatoes
- 10 Ounces frozen spinach
- 20 Ounces cheese tortellini
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a Dutch oven, melt butter and heat olive oil.
Add onions and saute until translucent.
When the onions are fragrant and translucent, add the garlic and saute for a few seconds, then add the sausage and brown it.
Push sausage to the side to make a small spot to pour one tablespoon of olive oil, add basil and oregano to the oil and toast for 20-30 seconds.
Mix the herbs with the sausage and add in the mushrooms.
When mushrooms have softened, add broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer.
Add frozen spinach and cook until thawed, bringing the liquids to a boil. Taste the broth and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.
Add tortellini and cook according to package directions.
Enjoy!