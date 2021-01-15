  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
2.833335
6 ratings

Sausage and Spinach Tortellini Soup

January 15, 2021 | 9:58am
By
This one-pot recipe is irresistible!
Tortellini Soup
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This beloved family recipe is the perfect bowl of comfort after a long winter day. It can be customized to your taste by adding other vegetables such as celery and zucchini, or making it vegetarian by substituting vegetable broth and eliminating the sausage. Make it your own — you won't be disappointed!

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
739
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Best Spinach Recipes
6 Autumn Soup Recipes
Craziest Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Pound Italian sausage
  • 1 Tablespoon dried basil
  • 1 Tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 Pound mushrooms, sliced
  • 5 Cups chicken broth
  • 3 14.5-ounce cans diced tomatoes
  • 10 Ounces frozen spinach
  • 20 Ounces cheese tortellini
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a Dutch oven, melt butter and heat olive oil.

Add onions and saute until translucent.

When the onions are fragrant and translucent, add the garlic and saute for a few seconds, then add the sausage and brown it.

Push sausage to the side to make a small spot to pour one tablespoon of olive oil, add basil and oregano to the oil and toast for 20-30 seconds.

Mix the herbs with the sausage and add in the mushrooms.

When mushrooms have softened, add broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer.

Add frozen spinach and cook until thawed, bringing the liquids to a boil. Taste the broth and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

Add tortellini and cook according to package directions.

Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving739
Total Fat38g59%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated14g71%
Cholesterol108mg36%
Protein35g69%
Carbs68g23%
Vitamin A322µg36%
Vitamin B120.9µg36.4%
Vitamin B60.8mg65.2%
Vitamin C45mg50%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K250µg100%
Calcium314mg31%
Fiber9g35%
Folate (food)155µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)254µg64%
Folic acid59µgN/A
Iron6mg35%
Magnesium113mg27%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg80%
Phosphorus499mg71%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium1464mg31%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg86%
Sodium1694mg71%
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water580gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cheese
chicken broth
mushrooms
sausage
Soup
spinach
tortellini soup