13 Things You Need to Know Before Throwing a Beach Party

The do’s and don’ts of a good beach bash

If there’s one summertime destination that is above all others, it has to be the beach. Nothing beats a day spent in the sand, with breeze blowing through your hair and your toes in the ocean. Heck, you may even consider turning your beach day in to a full-blown beach party.

But before you throw your bash on the beach, there are a few tips, tricks, laws, and recipes that you need to know. Thinking about grilling some burgers, sipping on summer cocktails, and roasting s’mores over an open bonfire at the beach? Think again. These behaviors are prohibited on many beaches across the country. You’ll need to check with your local beach and law enforcement before you start setting fires in the sand.

Of course, the do’s and don’ts of throwing a successful beach party aren’t always as serious as whether or not you’ll be breaking the law. It’s also useful to know how to pack the perfect picnic basket, what common household item makes for the best-ever beach blanket for a large group, and what summery music will get the party going (and keep it going). To read about these tips and more things you need to know before you throw a beach party this summer, click here.

