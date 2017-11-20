Whether you are a guest or the host, See’s Candies is the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving dinner. I make sure to stock up before my family dinner to make sure everyone has their favorites. And because all of See’s tasty treats are made from scratch with no preservatives and are gluten-free, everyone can indulge.

Included in this year’s special holiday treats are milk chocolate turkeys. Made from creamy milk chocolate, these turkeys make a great table decoration or as a gift for any young guests invited to your holiday dinner. I usually bring these for my nephews and nieces. At three to a pack ($16.50), they make great individual treats. My young family members also love See’s Thanksgiving Chocolate Creams with their creamy soft center and candy turkey decoration on top (five pieces for $7.50).

See’s milk and dark chocolate leaves are wrapped in jewel-toned fall colors and are great gifts for the hostess of the evening. I usually give a box to my mom and she serves them later with after-dinner coffee or uses them as a fall table adornments (15 per box, $7.25).

See’s crunchy honeycomb wafers come in orange coated with dark chocolate, café latte in milk chocolate and mint coated in dark chocolate and are fun to share with kids of any ages. My brother-in-law and uncle enjoy a box while watching the game before dinner or during that brief window after dinner but before dessert is served (30 per box, $9.95).

My sister serves these See’s Seasonal Pie Truffles instead of the usual pumpkin or apple pie for dessert. Indulge in apple pie, cranberry orange, pecan, and pumpkin pie truffles for a bite size delight (16 pieces, $23.60).

Finally, I’m sure to stock up on See’s Sweet Harvest Box featuring the brand’s most popular including butterscotch squares and dark chocolate chip truffles. They’re my go-to gift for my boss, hairdresser, gardener, and anyone else I may have forgotten (13 pieces, $7.85).

Because you can't (unfortunately) just eat chocolate, here is every recipe you'll need for the big day.

And here's how those delicious candies are made: