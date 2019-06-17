Krispy Kreme is a confectionary queen when it comes to doughnut innovation. The Original Glazed is the chain’s most prized creation, and within the past year it has swapped the classic sugar coating for flavors including coffee, gingerbread, lemon and more. However, it’s not always about what’s on the outside, but rather what’s on the inside. In this case, it’s classic and chocolate cream.

You read that right. For the first time in the U.S., Krispy Kreme will stuff the ring of its Original Glazed Doughnut with classic or chocolate cream. The “Original Filled Doughnut” will be permanently available nationwide starting June 17. To celebrate the innovative new product, Krispy Kreme is giving away the doughnuts for free on June 22. The deal is limited to one doughnut per customer.

Although this is the first time that Krispy Kreme has filled its Original Glazed in the U.S., the brand recently debuted a curious flavor overseas. The Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnut is stuffed with “lava egg” — a runny yellow custard made with egg yolk, milk, sugar and salt — and is available for a limited time in Thailand only. Unsurprisingly, Americans turned their noses up at the breakfast mash-up monstrosity, as we’d much rather enjoy the best doughnuts in every state.