Krispy Kreme has announced all of the limited-edition doughnuts that’ll be available this holiday season, and they’re all so, so good. First and foremost, the chain is launching a series of spiced flavors, followed by festive holiday-themed varieties.

The Daily Meal was lucky enough to get a sneak peek (and yes, some delicious tastes) of all the seasonal Krispy Kreme flavors coming up:

Cinnamon Swirl



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme



If you close your eyes and bite down, you might think you’re eating a cinnamon roll. The brand-new offering features a doughnut coated in cinnamon that’s then topped with cream cheese frosting (aka the best frosting ever) and a gooey cinnamon swirl. It’s decadent and delicious, but not too filling. You get all the flavors of a gorgeous cinnamon bun, but you don’t get the “I’m too full to function” feeling after eating it. This one is in stores now through January 2019.

Pumpkin Spice



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme



Everyone goes ga-ga for pumpkin spice in the fall, so it’s a no-brainer this flavor made the cut. Krispy Kreme culinary manager Brittany Dubin told The Daily Meal that the chain actually waited a while to drop this because of the pumpkin spice product overload at the start the season. This glazed doughnut features the blend everyone knows and loves: pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and a touch of ginger. It’ll be available for one week only from November 16 to November 22.

Gingerbread



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme



The gingerbread-glazed doughnut is everything we’ve ever dreamed of and more. It starts with a gingerbread and cinnamon dough glazed with warm gingerbread molasses. The glaze on this one is a lot thicker than the others, which is awesome, because who doesn’t welcome more sugar coating? This one will hit stores in December.

Ugly Sweater, Santa Belly and Holiday Plaid



Taylor Rock / The Daily Meal



The Ugly Sweater is not what it looks like — this doughnut shell isn’t filled with anything at all, just dough. Dubin explained to us that customers sometimes prefer this over filled doughnuts because the insides can be too much to stomach. However, it is dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and topped with reindeer and penguin candies.

The Santa Belly is a jolly doughnut shell filled with chocolate cream and dipped in red icing that’s decorated to look like the top half of Santa’s suit. How cute!

The Holiday Plaid doughnut was made to mimic the plaid flannels that keep you warm and toasty throughout the winter. It’s iced with vanilla frosting and criss-crossed with green and red icing.

So if you want to get into the holiday spirit, Krispy Kreme has you covered. It’s no wonder they’re one of the best doughnut chains in America.