Krispy Kreme pumps out seasonal doughnuts on the regular, but the latest collection is the brand’s cutest (and fruitiest) yet. In celebration of the upcoming summer season, KK is launching three new flavors for a limited time only: pineapple, key lime and strawberry. Are you screaming? We are.

All three fruit-flavored doughnuts will be available Monday, May 6, through Sunday, June 16, at participating shops across America. Each is beautifully decorated with highly Instagrammable, vibrant frosting and filled with cream flavored by the fruit it represents.



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

“Winter? No. Summer is coming. Come in and get an early taste today,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in reference to the much anticipated return of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” It doesn’t really matter that these doughnuts are available in the springtime only.

The North Carolina-based chain is also bringing back the Lemon Glazed Doughnut, but this one’s around for only one week from Monday, April 22, through Sunday, April 28. The citrusy treat was crowned winner of an online poll in 2018, when 2 million people voted for the new variety over blueberry, caramel and maple. The constant churn of innovative flavors is just one of many reasons Krispy Kreme is one of the best doughnut chains in America.