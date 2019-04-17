  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Krispy Kreme’s New Summer Lineup Features Pineapple, Strawberry and Key Lime Doughnuts

By
Editor
The chain is bringing back a fan favorite, too
krispy kreme summer fruit doughnuts
Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

This counts as eating real fruit, right?

Krispy Kreme pumps out seasonal doughnuts on the regular, but the latest collection is the brand’s cutest (and fruitiest) yet. In celebration of the upcoming summer season, KK is launching three new flavors for a limited time only: pineapple, key lime and strawberry. Are you screaming? We are.

The Best Doughnuts in Every State

All three fruit-flavored doughnuts will be available Monday, May 6, through Sunday, June 16, at participating shops across America. Each is beautifully decorated with highly Instagrammable, vibrant frosting and filled with cream flavored by the fruit it represents.

krispy kreme summer fruit doughnuts

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

“Winter? No. Summer is coming. Come in and get an early taste today,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in reference to the much anticipated return of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” It doesn’t really matter that these doughnuts are available in the springtime only.

Related Stories
America's Most Outrageous Doughnuts and Where to Find Them101 Best Cupcakes in America for 201814 Reasons You Should Drink More Coffee GalleryThe Healthiest and Unhealthiest Menu Items at the 20 Biggest Restaurant Chains Gallery

The North Carolina-based chain is also bringing back the Lemon Glazed Doughnut, but this one’s around for only one week from Monday, April 22, through Sunday, April 28. The citrusy treat was crowned winner of an online poll in 2018, when 2 million people voted for the new variety over blueberry, caramel and maple. The constant churn of innovative flavors is just one of many reasons Krispy Kreme is one of the best doughnut chains in America.

10 Ways Fast Food Chains Are Playing With Your Head Gallery