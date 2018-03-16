In America, we believe that it’s our God-given right to eat as much as we want, whenever we want to, and all-you-can-eat deals (usually found in the form of buffets) are the perfect manifestation of that ethos. Thankfully, there are plenty of great places to live out that dream, and we’ve tracked down the very best all-you-can-eat deal in every state and Washington, D.C.

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal in Every State Gallery

There’s something about an all-you-can-eat buffet that makes us feel like royalty. Having an unlimited amount of food at our disposal has been a goal of humans for thousands upon thousands of years, and achieving that goal by simply forking over some cash and grabbing a plate satisfies us in a way that can best be described as primal. With grumbling bellies, we plan our strategy, survey our domain, and commence the feast.

Tackling a big, Vegas-style buffet or a similar all-you-can-eat deal isn’t just a culmination of human evolution, it’s a battle of endurance, and making the most of the opportunity is both an art and a science. Load your first plate up with starchy gut-busters like macaroni and cheese and you may hit the wall before you’re done with plate number two. But if you start with, say, crab legs, shrimp cocktail, oysters, a few pieces of sushi, and salad, you’ll still be hungry for what’s to come and will have also knocked off the so-called “loss leaders,” which are usually the most expensive items (and will have saved room for prime rib, of course).

No matter how you tackle an all-you-can-eat deal, you’re guaranteed to leave full, satisfied, and maybe a little ashamed of your stomach capacity. But anything in moderation is fine, and deals like these are something everybody should experience.

In order to assemble our list, we tracked down a bevy of beloved deals from every state, then judged them according to food selection, décor, ratings on review sites, level of local renown, and variety. We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, you'll always feel that you're getting your money's worth. The deals included in our ranking run the gamut from Sunday brunch extravaganzas to Las Vegas and Atlantic City palaces, from Old Country smorgasbords to classic Chinese buffets, from Indian lunch deals to all-you-can-eat seafood or barbecue specials. But no matter the style of food served, these all-you-can-eat deals all have a couple things in common: They’ve attained legendary status, and it’s all but impossible to eat at these restaurants and go home hungry. Read on to learn about the best all-you-can-eat deal in your state!