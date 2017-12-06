frappuccino
Starbucks’ Christmas Tree Frappuccino Is Only Available for 5 Days

You can get the drink from December 7 to December 11 in the U.S. and Canada

The latest and arguably most festive drink from Starbucks’ beverage vault will make your spirit bright. The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is built with the Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino topped with a matcha whipped cream tree, caramel drizzle garland, candied cranberry ornaments, and a strawberry tree-topper.

Alas, all good things must come to an end (e.g, the Unicorn Frappuccino). The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is being offered exclusively from December 7 to December 11 at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. Thereafter, customers can fill their red holiday cups and rose gold tumblers with seasonal coffee favorites including Chestnut Praline, Caramel Brulée, Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and new Winter Juniper.

For more on unusual items from the Seattle-based coffee chain, from Purple Yam Cheesecake to Dragon Dumplings, here are 16 Starbucks food items you won’t find in the U.S.
 

