The latest and arguably most festive drink from Starbucks’ beverage vault will make your spirit bright. The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is built with the Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino topped with a matcha whipped cream tree, caramel drizzle garland, candied cranberry ornaments, and a strawberry tree-topper.

Alas, all good things must come to an end (e.g, the Unicorn Frappuccino). The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is being offered exclusively from December 7 to December 11 at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. Thereafter, customers can fill their red holiday cups and rose gold tumblers with seasonal coffee favorites including Chestnut Praline, Caramel Brulée, Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and new Winter Juniper.



Courtesy of Starbucks



