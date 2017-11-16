Starbucks has unveiled new tumblers in gorgeously luxe shades like rose gold and millennial pink. Although it feels like the brand only recently released their annual red cups for the holiday season, Starbucks is rolling out even more colorful merch, this time in basically all the same colors as the iPhone. The rose-hued coffee and tea carriers have been popping up on Twitter and Instagram as excited Starbucks fans see them in stores.

The tumblers, which are not yet sold online, appear to come in solid millennial pink, glittery rose gold, and sequined millennial pink as well as a sequined silver and a glittery silver and white. The delicate colored tumblers are a wild success with fans of the trendy bubblegum-y shades.

A post shared by 🎀 •Amber• 🎀 (@girlyglitzyglam) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:23am PST

GUYS:

Starbucks has new glitter cups + a white sequin cup & also a green one (not pictured) buuuuuuut I NEED THEM ALL!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/AAchcjug8X — Common Girl (@SoReIatable) November 11, 2017

The super cute cups are the perfect shot of glam for your collection of Starbucks mugs and tumblers and will not only hold your iced toasted white chocolate mocha, gingerbread Frappuccino, or any other decadent holiday drink order but it will look chic doing it. Go ahead, order your favorite with extra whip — it’s the holidays! Who cares if it helps or ruins your diet.