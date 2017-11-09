toasted white chocolate mocha
Starbucks
Starbucks Launches Toasted White Chocolate Mocha to Fill Your Holiday Cup

The new drink is a twist on a classic

The day after Halloween, Starbucks unveiled this year's new holiday cups in addition to returning seasonal flavors — Chestnut Praline, Caramel Brulée, and Peppermint Mocha. Just over a week later, the company has launched an all-new beverage: the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

Starbucks Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is a twist on the original White Chocolate Mocha brewed in-store year-round. It notes “caramelized flavors of white chocolate topped with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar,” and is available as an iced or hot beverage. Customers can find it in stores in the U.S. and Canada from November 9 through the winter season, while supplies last.

toasted white chocolate mocha

Starbucks

The chain has also dropped new merchandise for fans to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping with tumblers, mugs, cold cups, and gift cards. You can even buy a gingerbread kit for recreating Starbucks’ very first shop in Pike Place Market. For more on the Seattle-based coffeehouse, here are 20 things you didn’t know about Starbucks.

