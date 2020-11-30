What's even better than Thanksgiving? The leftovers. From turkey sandwiches to turkey pot pies, the options are truly endless when it comes to repurposing holiday leftovers. But there's only one recipe that uses up extra turkey and keeps you warm and cozy during the early days of December: turkey noodle soup.

Noodle soup is a classic comfort food during colder months. It's hearty, warm and a great dish to make ahead and freeze for a weeknight. This recipe uses turkey in place of chicken, making it the perfect way to use those Thanksgiving leftovers before they go bad.

To make the soup, mix together carrots, onion, celery, stock and seasonings in a slow cooker. Cook the mixture on high for three hours, then stir in the noodles and turkey. Cover and cook for an extra 15 minutes on high, or until the noodles are tender. Stir in the peas, then serve.

Not only is this turkey noodle soup a great way to get your tryptophan fix after the holidays, it's also one of the best slow cooker recipes to make for weeknights.

Turkey Noodle Soup

Ingredients

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

4 cups chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup uncooked medium egg noodles

1 cup shredded cooked turkey

1/2 cup frozen peas

Directions

Mix carrots, onion, celery, stock and seasonings in 6-quart slow cooker.

Cover the pot.

Cook 3 hours on HIGH or 6 hours on LOW.

Stir in noodles and turkey.

Cover and cook 15 minutes longer on HIGH or until noodles are tender.

Stir in peas.

Ladle soup into serving bowls.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.