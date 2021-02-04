Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and we know you’re going to get hungry. From traditional Buffalo chicken dip to delicious wings, there are so many popular game day snacks you can cook up in your kitchen. But sometimes, you don’t really have time to prepare snacks with elaborate steps. So why not put together two of your favorite game day foods in one dish: taco dip.

This taco dip recipe is relatively easy to prepare. Just mix together the taco sauce, cream cheese and sour cream base the day before your party to let the flavors really combine. After you’re done mixing, keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to assemble the whole dish. If you follow this method, all you have to worry about when your guests arrive is tossing in lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. But of course, you can add on any other toppings that fit your palate, such as jalapeños, bell peppers, olives or anything you have in your pantry.

You can certainly serve this dip with some classic tortilla chips that you can make in your air fryer. Or add some flavors by scooping your dip with Doritos or Fritos in whatever flavor you love the most. If you have leftover food scraps from previous meals, why not make these colorful mixed root veggie chips to also serve on the side with your dip.

Dips are the perfect solution if you want to make something quick and easy for game day. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the absolute best dip recipes for Super Bowl Sunday.

Ingredients

1/2 tablespoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon paprika

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup taco sauce

1 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 cup Roma tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup green peppers, diced

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bag tortilla chips or Doritos

Directions:

Step 1: In a small bowl, make the taco seasoning by mixing 1/2 tablespoon chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/4 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon paprika. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to blend 8 ounces of softened cream cheese with 1 1/2 cups sour cream. Mix in taco seasoning until well combined.

Step 3: Evenly spread cream cheese mixture in a large shallow glass dish. Spoon on 1/3 cup taco sauce and spread gently across entire dish. Top with 1 cup shredded lettuce, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, 1/2 cup diced green peppers and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Step 4: Serve with chips and enjoy!