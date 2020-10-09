Mixed Root Veggie Chips

If you're a fan of root chips like Terra, you'll love this less expensive homemade version. You can use big carrots, beets, purple sweet potatoes, and parsnips to get a whole array of color on your plate. The best way to get these veggie chips super thin is by using a mandoline slicer, but be very careful of the sharp blade.

Recipe courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim, Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.