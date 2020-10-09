Mixed Root Veggie Chips

If you're a fan of root chips like Terra, you'll love this less expensive homemade version. You can use big carrots, beets, purple sweet potatoes, and parsnips to get a whole array of color on your plate. The best way to get these veggie chips super thin is by using a mandoline slicer, but be very careful of the sharp blade.
Recipe courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim, Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.
Notes
When using a mandoline slicer, but a strong word of caution: Please be careful. Use the cutting guard and don’t multitask while you’re slicing. Keep your focus on the very sharp blade in front of you. You can also use the slicing attachment on your food processor, or a special chopping tool.
Ingredients
- 6 medium assorted root veggies (carrots, golden beets, purple beets, sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips), sliced paper-thin on a mandoline (4 cups total)
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon ground cumin or turmeric
- Himalayan pink salt
Directions
Preheat the oven to 325°F.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
In a gallon-sized container, toss together the sliced veggies, olive oil, and cumin, rubbing the oil over all the surfaces to coat.
Arrange the veggies in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with salt.
Bake until crispy, 25 to 30 minutes.
Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before enjoying.