Macaroni and cheese has been a household favorite across America for generations. The gooey and creamy dish continues to bring comfort to both the young and old. Whether you’re a famous chef or just learning the basics, preparing the best mac and cheese ever is simple. But if you really want to stand out from the crowd and add a tasty twist, one surprising ingredient will take your dish to the next level: cheese crackers.

Unexpected Ingredients That Go Great with Eggs

Adding cheese crackers like Cheez-It or Goldfish to your dish will add a desirable crunch to the basic recipe. If you have school-age kids, it's likely cheese crackers are a pantry staple, meaning you don't have to take an extra trip to the grocery store to amp up your mac and cheese game.

Begin with your favorite macaroni and cheese recipe. In a separate bowl, mix breadcrumbs and crushed cheese crackers with melted butter. Before placing your mac and cheese dish in the oven, sprinkle the breadcrumb and cracker mix on top. The result is a perfectly creamy and crunchy mac and cheese.

Looking for other ways to spice up this classic dish? Cheese crackers are just one of many unexpected ingredients that go great with mac and cheese.