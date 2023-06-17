Toss Some Frozen Tater Tots In Your Waffle Iron And Watch The Magic Happen

The process for turning your tater tots into waffles is as easy as plugging in your waffle iron and opening up a package of tots. If you want additional seasonings on your waffle, you can use those as well; anything from spicy taco seasoning to simple additions like garlic powder and paprika all work well.

Be sure to thaw your frozen tots before making the waffle; you can either put them out at room temperature for a bit or put them in the microwave for a short period of time (one to two minutes). When loading them onto the greased waffle iron, make sure there's no space between them. You want full tater tot coverage so that when the iron is closed, the tots will mush into each other and form a cohesive waffle.

Once the cooking time is up, carefully remove the waffle with a heat-proof spatula or butter knife — be sure to avoid burning yourself!