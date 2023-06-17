Toss Some Frozen Tater Tots In Your Waffle Iron And Watch The Magic Happen
Tater tot lovers unite: From a breakfast treat rivaling hashbrowns and home fries to a delectable side dish for burgers and hot dogs, the little cylindrical spud is an excellent accompaniment to any meal. Making tots at home usually involves opening up a bag of frozen ones and popping them into the oven or air fryer (homemade tots are possible, but time-consuming). If you've been looking for a creative way to use those tater tots, look no further than a kitchen gadget you may already have in your cabinet: a waffle iron.
Putting tater tots in the waffle iron crisps them up thoroughly, turning them into a crunchy, potato-y waffle with golden brown edges and a soft interior. These crispy waffles become the perfect vessel for all manner of ingredients, from runny eggs to rich melted cheese. If it goes well with potatoes, it'll go well on a tater tot waffle. The possibilities are limitless!
How to make tater tot waffles
The process for turning your tater tots into waffles is as easy as plugging in your waffle iron and opening up a package of tots. If you want additional seasonings on your waffle, you can use those as well; anything from spicy taco seasoning to simple additions like garlic powder and paprika all work well.
Be sure to thaw your frozen tots before making the waffle; you can either put them out at room temperature for a bit or put them in the microwave for a short period of time (one to two minutes). When loading them onto the greased waffle iron, make sure there's no space between them. You want full tater tot coverage so that when the iron is closed, the tots will mush into each other and form a cohesive waffle.
Once the cooking time is up, carefully remove the waffle with a heat-proof spatula or butter knife — be sure to avoid burning yourself!
Top your tots for tastiness
What should you do with tater tot waffles once they're fresh out of the iron? You can certainly eat them as-is, but topping tater tots with other ingredients or condiments will elevate them to another level of deliciousness. Try a drizzle of sriracha (or sriracha aioli), a runny fried egg with avocado, or some fresh smoked salmon with crème fraîche. Anything that would usually go well on a breakfast plate will also pair well with tater tot waffles.
Tater tot waffles also make an excellent vessel for sandwiches. Try sliding a burger in between two of the waffles, or add egg, bacon, and cheese for a crispy, starchy update to a classic breakfast sandwich. You could even make a grilled cheese or croque madame; the softness of the cheese pairs nicely with the crispness of the tot waffles. And if you don't have tots on hand, never fear: You can use a waffle iron to make other surprising dishes, including grilled cheese, brownies, and polenta.