Whether you’re storing away leftovers from a busy weeknight chicken dinner or meal-prepping on a Sunday, it is essential that you know just how long that fully prepared and perfectly seasoned grilled chicken will stay good in the fridge.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, cooked poultry dishes like grilled chicken should be consumed within three to four days when stored in the refrigerator. In the freezer, however, cooked poultry dishes are good for anywhere between four to six months.

These time frames are in line with how long other chicken dishes last in the fridge and freezer. When stored in the fridge, fried chicken and rotisserie chicken also last three to four days. Both are also good for four months when frozen.

If you are looking to pair your leftover grilled chicken with our best bean recipes or a cold side dish for hot days, it’s worth paying attention to the shelf life of rice and other pantry staples as well. Some pantry favorites, like pasta and potato flakes, have a surprisingly long shelf life.

Grilled chicken is a staple for many people. In fact, throughout summer 2020, grilled chicken was one of the most-searched grilling recipes in more than a few states according to unique Google searches.