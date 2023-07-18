The Key To Cooking Frozen Chicken Breast So It Stays Moist And Delicious

Putting frozen chicken breasts into an easy marinade is a fantastic idea, as you pack in loads of flavor and have a pre-made fatty shield already with the breasts. As soon as you take the chicken out of the freezer, it will begin to thaw and absorb all that wonderful marinade as it defrosts in the refrigerator. You can also freeze chicken breasts in a marinade too! Inspirations for freezer marinades include garlic lemon with plenty of olive oil, or teriyaki with honey, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Marinades keep the meat nice and moist while it cooks.

Yogurt is also safe to freeze into a marinade with chicken breasts. However, the texture of the yogurt may be slightly grainy upon removing it from the freezer. While you can stir out these bits, your chicken breasts may look slightly unappealing — it's safe to consume, so it's really your call. Frozen chicken marinades will last for up to nine months, however, its best quality is typically observed within the first four months.

When you decide to cook frozen chicken breasts next time, consider generously coating them with a drizzle of oil, and you'll be pleasantly satisfied with the results.