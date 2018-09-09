Anthony Bourdain's ‘Parts Unknown’ Has a Final-Season Premiere Date

The world lost beloved author and TV host Anthony Bourdain in June. But his CNN travel-food show, “Parts Unknown,” will return for one final season, and there’s now a premiere date. Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 23 to begin to say farewell to the late chef and personality.

There will be seven final episodes of "Parts Unknown." One episode, shot in Kenya, was already completed when Bourdain died, while four others will be assembled without his signature narration, and two will be created to honor his life. Once the episodes begin airing on September 23, a new show will be seen every Sunday through November 11. No show will air on November 4 due to CNN’s pre-election coverage.

In addition to Kenya, the episodes will take Bourdain and crew to Spain, Indonesia, Texas and New York. "Parts Unknown" began in 2013 and aired two seasons per year, so this will be its eleventh season.

“We believed early on that ‘Parts Unknown’ would be an exceptional series with an incomparable host and stellar production team,” Amy Entelis, CNN Worldwide executive vice-president, said in a statement. “We are grateful to have collaborated with such an incredibly talented friend and colleague whose prolific body of work and extraordinary personality touched so many.”

In addition to the final season, CNN Films is producing a documentary about Bourdain’s life and work, to be made in cooperation with the Bourdain estate and with Zero Point Zero, the company that produced all of Bourdain's television work.

“Bourdain was a treasured friend, colleague and collaborator whose work profoundly affected people around the world,” the network said in a statement when the film was announced. “We are embarking on a film that will honor his life’s work and will be the definitive Bourdain feature documentary."

Bourdain died by suicide June 8 at age 61.

The show was also nominated for six Emmy nominations, including two for Bourdain himself. The Primetime Emmy Awards air on September 17, so by the time Parts Unknown's final season premieres, it'll be known if the show claimed any awards. Whatever the results of the Emmys, there’s plenty of evidence that Bourdain forever changed the food world.