Anthony Bourdain's Legendary Life Is Coming to a Theater Near You

CNN isn’t letting the world forget beloved author and TV host Anthony Bourdain. In addition to a final season of his food and travel series, “Parts Unknown,” the network is planning a full feature film about Bourdain. More on Anthony Bourdain Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ Will Return for a Final Season

Anthony Bourdain Receives Emmy Nominations 1 Month After His Death

Anthony Bourdain Biography to Be Released in Fall 2019

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail May Be Established in New Jersey

“CNN Films is in pre-production‎ on a documentary about the life and work of Anthony Bourdain, who passed away in June,” the network confirmed in an email to The Daily Meal. “Bourdain was a treasured friend, colleague and collaborator whose work profoundly affected people around the world.”

The film will be made in cooperation with the Bourdain estate and with Zero Point Zero, the company that produced all of Bourdain's television work.

“We are embarking on a film that will honor his life’s work and will be the definitive Bourdain feature documentary,” the email statement said.

Bourdain died by suicide June 8 at age 61.

CNN did not comment on release date and format, although Vanity Fair reports that the film will come out in early 2019, play film festivals first, then move to cinemas, and then be shown on CNN.

No title was announced for the documentary.

The final seven episodes of "Parts Unknown" will air this fall. One episode was already completed when Bourdain died, while four others will be assembled without his signature narration, and two will be created to honor his life.

The show was also nominated for six Emmy nominations, including two for Bourdain himself. Whether or not he wins, there’s plenty of evidence that Bourdain forever changed the food world.