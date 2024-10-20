14 Of The Worst 7-Eleven Food Recalls You Should Know About

Wherever you are in the world, there's a strong chance that there's a 7-Eleven nearby. The convenience store chain that experienced a post-prohibition resurrection is a giant, growing to a business with more than 84,000 stores in 19 countries in the near-century that it's been operating. However, the larger the number of stores, the greater the possibility for things to go wrong -– and in 7-Eleven's case, they really have. 7-Eleven has been plagued by various food recalls throughout its years, with some of them being pretty damaging for the brand.

7-Eleven's recall history has been marked by numerous cases of foodborne bacteria, with Salmonella and Listeria contamination a common cause of stress (we all knew that convenience store food wasn't the safest, but this really takes the cake). It's also been hampered by recalls on items that have incorrect allergen information, creating significant risk for their customers. That's not even the worst of it, though. In some cases, 7-Eleven has had to recall food because of insect contamination, with one incident involving cockroaches bound to turn your stomach. After you check out these recalls, you'll be thinking twice before you grab that food at your local store.