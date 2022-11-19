Taco Bell's Enchirito Apparently Isn't As Good As The Internet Remembers

Fast food menu items tend to come and go as their popularity wanes. Limited releases can help to build hype surrounding the menu items, and encourage people to grab a bite before the food disappears. Taco Bell is notorious for the disappearance and reappearance of its Nacho Fries, which first made an appearance in January 2018 (via CNBC).

Taco Bell allowed fans to vote on which discontinued menu item they wanted to return (via Taco Bell). The voting took place on the Taco Bell app, and on October 7, the Enchirito was announced as the winner. The Taco Bell website states that this part-enchilada, part-burrito was first introduced in 1970, but departed menus in 2013.

The Enchirito returned to participating Taco Bell locations on November 17, reports USA Today, and will be available through November 30. Though fans were excited to grab the resurrected menu item, some were disappointed at the quality of their food and took to the internet to vent their frustrations.