The Origin Story Behind Funeral Sandwiches

The nickname for funeral sandwiches came along for a pretty simple reason: They are easy to assemble, are made in batches, and are meant to feed many people at large gatherings like parties, tailgates, and, of course, funerals. The South likes to claim them as its own, but the Irish have their own form of the funeral sandwich, only they don't get as fancy with the bread, and anything from chicken, ham and cheese, or something with a fishy element is the star of this sandwich's filling.

Funeral sandwiches typically begin with the bun — generally a sheet of sweet Hawaiian rolls, biscuits or dinner rolls. Slice off the tops with one incision, pile on a bit of meat — ham, turkey, or pastrami are all good choices — and pair it with a complementary cheese, mayo, mustard, pimento cheese, or whatever spread you might have on hand. These simple ingredients are layered onto the bread base. Then, top those fillings off with the bread tops and brush them with garlic or poppy seed butter to make them golden as they bake in the oven. They are easy to eat in a couple of bites and are yummy and substantive without being heavy.

Funeral sandwiches do not need to be reserved for a funeral. They are perfect for Sunday brunch, your next tailgate, or Super Bowl party. So, don't be shy about making them for whenever you have a large gathering of family and friends.