How Long Does The Self-Cleaning Oven Feature Typically Take?

While some people – like Chef Paul Hollywood — enjoy cleaning their ovens, most people feel like this household chore is daunting. The task can require a lot of elbow grease, especially if you've put it off for a long time, but doing it can make your oven work more efficiently and extend its life span. Fortunately, using the self-cleaning feature takes a lot of the work out of the equation. But, how long does it take?

The answer depends on if you're doing a light self-clean (otherwise called a steam clean) or the full self-clean cycle. As the name suggests, the light self-clean feature on some ovens can take 30 to 90 minutes. It uses a typical baking temperature and the steam from water to loosen debris and grime so that you can easily wipe it away when the oven is cool enough to touch — just like if you were preheating your oven before cleaning it manually. This feature, though, is ideal for cleaning a minimal amount after small spills.

For cleaning bigger messes and caked-on food residue, a full self-clean cycle is in order and can take anywhere from 90 minutes to six hours depending on your oven model. It uses very high temperatures, ranging from 800 to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, to turn debris into ash that you can wipe away with ease. Because of the high heat, most ovens automatically lock the door during the cycle as a safety precaution.