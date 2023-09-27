Preheat Your Oven Before Cleaning To Help Get Rid Of That Gunk And Grime

While modern-day appliances are life savers in the kitchen, cleaning them can be an arduous task — especially cleaning the oven. Whether it's oil splatters, cheese that melted over the side of your frozen pizza, or anything else that made its way to the bottom and sides of your oven, that caked-on gunk is anything but easy to deal with. However, there is one tip that might help you avoid oven cleaning mistakes when tackling those stuck-on stains: preheat the oven first.

Heat helps that caked-on food come a bit loose, meaning it's a great way to start the cleaning process. Loosening the food from the oven walls and floor means when you go in there to clean, everything will be just a little bit easier. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then turn it off. Make sure you don't clean the oven while it's still hot, though. Let it cool until it's safe to touch. Plus, there are a few additional cleaning methods that will ensure your oven is sparkling every time.