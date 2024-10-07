There's A New Sandwich At Costco, And It's An Absolute Behemoth

Costco's no stranger to making waves with its food offerings. From its ridiculously cheap food court hot dogs to the bakery's cult-favorite pumpkin pie, there's something for every type of foodie at the giant warehouse retailer. Angling to add its name to the pantheon of viral food icons is the gargantuan beef and pork meatball marinara sub that Instagram user @costcohotfinds called "over-the-top good." It features eight large meatballs, two solid layers of provolone slices, a sizable sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce on artisan bread. It also comes with extra marinara for dipping.

The hefty sandwich, weighing in at 2 pounds, is probably a bit too much food for all but the biggest eaters. Paired with some of Costco's other prepared foods, such as the Mediterranean orzo pasta salad or Caesar salad, it could easily feed four to six people. You could even have some Kirkland ice cream bars, cookies, or tiramisu for dessert.

All you have to do is heat it up. If possible, spritz the bread with a bit of water to keep it from getting too dry. Then wrap it in foil and pop the whole thing into a moderate (375 degree Fahrenheit) oven for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melty and the meatballs are heated through.