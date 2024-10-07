There's A New Sandwich At Costco, And It's An Absolute Behemoth
Costco's no stranger to making waves with its food offerings. From its ridiculously cheap food court hot dogs to the bakery's cult-favorite pumpkin pie, there's something for every type of foodie at the giant warehouse retailer. Angling to add its name to the pantheon of viral food icons is the gargantuan beef and pork meatball marinara sub that Instagram user @costcohotfinds called "over-the-top good." It features eight large meatballs, two solid layers of provolone slices, a sizable sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce on artisan bread. It also comes with extra marinara for dipping.
The hefty sandwich, weighing in at 2 pounds, is probably a bit too much food for all but the biggest eaters. Paired with some of Costco's other prepared foods, such as the Mediterranean orzo pasta salad or Caesar salad, it could easily feed four to six people. You could even have some Kirkland ice cream bars, cookies, or tiramisu for dessert.
All you have to do is heat it up. If possible, spritz the bread with a bit of water to keep it from getting too dry. Then wrap it in foil and pop the whole thing into a moderate (375 degree Fahrenheit) oven for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melty and the meatballs are heated through.
Value for the money
The Costco meatball sub costs around $13 to $15, depending on your location. That's an expensive sandwich. In fact, there was a lot of discussion on the Costco Reddit sub about the value of the sandwich for the money. As usual, some good points were made.
Some users pointed out you could make two or three from scratch for the same price. Though someone else did the math based on what they'd purchase and said it was a fair price. Of course, they were purchasing premade ingredients, which is more expensive than making everything from scratch. And that's probably what Costco is doing too (frozen meatballs on Costco bread with Kirkland marinara). They just pay less for the ingredients. And if you buy this Costco-made sub, you don't have to spend hours over a hot stove, easily making it a Costco food item you wish you'd known about sooner.
Then again, you can get a meatball sub almost anywhere in a sufficiently large city. So I checked my go-to meatball sub places (and Firehouse subs), and $13 is a comparable price. Only one was cheaper, and I'd still pay around the same price there with the tip added on. That makes the $13 to $15 for the Costco gargantuan beef and pork meatball marinara sub a pretty good price in my book.