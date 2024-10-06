Expert Tips That'll Reduce Food Spoilage In Your Fridge

When going to the supermarket, it can be easy to get excited and overbuy your groceries, with the good intention of cooking it all. Then life gets in the way, and two weeks later you'll find rotting tomatoes or wilted greens at the back of your fridge. Spoiled food is not something that any of us intend for, as it's an unnecessary waste of food and money. But it happens — and sometimes it feels unavoidable. To get some expert tips on how to avoid food spoilage in your fridge, Daily Meal interviewed Maria Baer, Founder of The Baer Minimalist, an in-house organizing service.

Baer says, "The key is visibility. Place more perishable items toward the front and group similar items together." She goes on to advise that having a "use soon" section in the fridge for items that are expiring soon is also a great fridge organization hack. Keeping everything noticeable really is vital, which is why Baer also recommends to use clear containers and labels with visible dates. Categorizing your fridge so that you have specific areas for leftovers or vegetables, as well as consistently checking and reorganizing these sections is a great way to reduce overbuying or forgetting what you already have. But Baer's most important tip for reducing food spoilage is simple: "Be mindful about what you purchase".