15 Pantry Staples You've Been Storing Wrong This Entire Time

A well-stocked pantry is a thing of beauty, but there is such a thing as too well-stocked. If your pantry is jam-packed to the rafters, it can make it hard to keep track of what's in there, not to mention how fresh it is. You might even be storing certain staple items improperly — or keeping things in your pantry that shouldn't be kept there at all.

From olive oil to maple syrup and peanut butter to dried fruit, storing your various pantry staples the right way can extend their shelf lives and ensure they're still fresh when you need them. And yes, sometimes that means storing them in the fridge or freezer rather than the pantry, depending on the climate you live in.

We've probably all been guilty of storing some pantry staples incorrectly — which of these pantry staples might you have been storing wrong this entire time?