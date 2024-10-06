The Classic Cheese You're Overlooking For An Extra Gooey Nacho Layer

When it comes to good nacho recipes, the cheese takes top billing. And while among popular nacho cheeses, the tanginess of cheddar and jack often reign supreme, if you want to elevate your nachos with some seriously gooey cheesiness, you should look no further than a classic mozzarella. The soft, mildly tangy cheese is central to most pizza and pasta recipes and is a true cultural icon — with varieties such as Mozzarella di Bufala Campana holding protected status in Italy and the sight of a simple piece of string cheese delivering the warm, nostalgic vibes of childhood snack times. But what makes mozzarella cheese ideal for nachos is its superior meltability.

Mozzarella is one of the best cheeses for melting simply because it hasn't been aged as long as other varieties. The water content of younger cheeses creates a softer consistency and more thorough meltiness — thus, mozzarella, typically aged for about two to four weeks and sometimes containing up to 60% water, will add an oozy texture that is key to creating a deliciously gooey nacho experience. It's important to note, however, that all mozzarellas aren't created equal. For the meltiest texture, a full-fat, low-moisture mozzarella is preferred to its part-skim counterpart due to its richer taste and easier ability to melt without browning too soon. Using it will offer your next plate of nachos the perfect textural complement to those crunchy tortilla chips, not to mention that undeniably satisfying cheese stretch that will take your nachos to the next level.