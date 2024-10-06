The Classic Cheese You're Overlooking For An Extra Gooey Nacho Layer
When it comes to good nacho recipes, the cheese takes top billing. And while among popular nacho cheeses, the tanginess of cheddar and jack often reign supreme, if you want to elevate your nachos with some seriously gooey cheesiness, you should look no further than a classic mozzarella. The soft, mildly tangy cheese is central to most pizza and pasta recipes and is a true cultural icon — with varieties such as Mozzarella di Bufala Campana holding protected status in Italy and the sight of a simple piece of string cheese delivering the warm, nostalgic vibes of childhood snack times. But what makes mozzarella cheese ideal for nachos is its superior meltability.
Mozzarella is one of the best cheeses for melting simply because it hasn't been aged as long as other varieties. The water content of younger cheeses creates a softer consistency and more thorough meltiness — thus, mozzarella, typically aged for about two to four weeks and sometimes containing up to 60% water, will add an oozy texture that is key to creating a deliciously gooey nacho experience. It's important to note, however, that all mozzarellas aren't created equal. For the meltiest texture, a full-fat, low-moisture mozzarella is preferred to its part-skim counterpart due to its richer taste and easier ability to melt without browning too soon. Using it will offer your next plate of nachos the perfect textural complement to those crunchy tortilla chips, not to mention that undeniably satisfying cheese stretch that will take your nachos to the next level.
Shred your own cheese for ultimate gooeyness
Using melty mozzarella for the best nachos with an ooey-gooey texture begins with choosing the right cheese — and for best results, you'll want to select a block of the cheese and shred it yourself. While using pre-shredded cheese for nachos can indeed save you time and energy when topping them, pre-shredded cheeses also typically include anti-caking agents (usually cellulose), which keep the cheese from clumping together by keeping moisture at bay, but which also inevitably affects its taste and meltability. Instead, a block of cheese doesn't contain those additives and will deliver a beautifully melted — and delicious — topping for your snack, even if it does stick together a bit while you shred it.
It's also important to note that shredding your mozzarella is superior to chopping it into pieces with a knife. The smaller shreds of cheese will melt quicker than larger chunks, giving you full, even gooeyness. But be sure to spray your grater with a little cooking spray before you start shredding so that your cheese doesn't stick to it — after all, you'll need as much of that tangy flavor as possible for a next-level dish. Top your nachos to your liking, and enjoy.