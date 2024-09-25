If beefsteak isn't ideal, what is the best tomato to use for your homemade pasta sauce? Generally, a paste tomato variety is the optimal choice, because these varieties contain less water and more flesh, both of which contribute to a short cooking time and an intense flavor. The Italian San Marzano, a type of paste tomato, is particularly sweet and meaty, while also having fewer seeds and a lower acidic profile compared to other tomatoes. Other paste varieties that work well for making sauces include Amish paste and Margherita tomatoes.

However, you don't have to stick with just one tomato variety for your sauce. In fact, you'll get a more balanced flavor and acidity by combining multiple varieties. You should still use mostly paste tomatoes for the best consistency, but if your sauce comes out a little too thick, you don't have to sacrifice flavor with water. Instead, to solve this issue, you can add a bit of beefsteak tomato, which has a balance of sweet and tart flavors.

Also, when you're making sauce with fresh tomatoes, in-season varieties produce the best results. On the other hand, canned tomatoes are ideal for simmering sauces when you can't get access to excellent tomatoes, because the fruits are preserved during peak season. Another appealing part of using canned tomatoes is that you can choose from whole, diced, or crushed, so there's less mess and time spent on preparing them yourself.