TikTok Star Renzo (Eatwitzo) Tells Us His Ultimate Tips For The Absolute Best Fried Chicken

Few foods are as comforting as a perfectly crisp piece of fried chicken. While there are countless recipes, tricks, and hacks out there for how to make the best fried chicken, sometimes it takes an expert to help guide us to perfecting a dish. That's why we turned to TikTok star and cookbook author Renzo (Eatwitzo) to tell us his ultimate tips for the absolute best fried chicken.

We had a chance to talk one-on-one with the charismatic, yet down-to-earth, chef ahead of his upcoming appearance at the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) happening Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, 2024, on the New Orleans Lakefront. The festival features over 40 restaurants, all-day entertainment across four stages, and food competitions celebrating all things fried chicken. Tickets are still available for purchase to the general public for those lucky enough to make the trip to the Big Easy.

Renzo had a lot of great food for thought that had my mouth watering and I'm excited to test out his tried-and-true methods on my own. If there is one thing this self-taught chef instilled in us, it is his "we gon make somethin outta nothin" approach to cooking. His advice isn't complicated or fussy, and it doesn't require expensive ingredients or equipment; it just needs a little tender loving care. Read on to discover Renzo's creative secrets to fried chicken success.