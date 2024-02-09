Perfect Batter Is Essential For Korean Fried Chicken, According To An Expert

Flavorful and delicious, Korean fried chicken might be the crispiest piece of fried chicken you've ever bit into (Sorry, southerners!). What sets a Korean chicken recipe apart is its signature crunch. Getting the batter just right is essential to making the perfect Korean chicken with some snap, whether dipped in sauce or not.

Speaking with The Daily Meal, Ji Hye Kim, chef and founder of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, explained the key to getting the batter just right. To get a nice crunch, you may think you need to coat your chicken in a lot of batter, but the opposite is actually true. "The most notable difference is that it is not only crispy, but the batter needs to be on the thinner side," she said.

Typically, the batter for Korean fried chicken is made from a mixture of flour, starch, and baking powder — in addition to its irresistible spices. But chefs will put their own spin on a given recipe, incorporating plenty of other ingredients. At Miss Kim, it's no exception. "We use a mix of corn starch and rice flour to achieve shatteringly crispy batter," said Chef Kim.

In particular, baking powder proves to be a crucial element in making your chicken extra crispy. Baking powder interacts with the chicken's proteins, affecting the PH levels and causing the skin to become looser. The looser skin leads to a greater crunch. Likewise, it also helps leaven the batter, creating a lighter crisp that crunches with every bite.