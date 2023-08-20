A Beginner's Guide To Vermouth

People are most likely to come across vermouth on the menu of their favorite cocktail bar. This flavored, aromatic wine is a key ingredient in many classic cocktails including the Americano, martini, and Manhattan. Despite its pervasiveness, members of the American public often have a difficult time pinpointing what vermouth is. Fewer still have enjoyed the wine on its own. This, however, is set to change.

In past decades, the production of vermouth was predominantly based in Europe. Recently, the rise in craft alcohol culture has increased the interest surrounding vermouth. Now, several artisanal iterations of the wine are made in the U.S. These bottles, as well as other options made in Europe, consistently demonstrate that vermouth is just as well-suited to drinking straight as it is mixing into a cocktail.

As the wine's versatility becomes more well-known, the public's willingness to try it increases. This has sparked a recent vermouth renaissance in several countries, namely Spain. At the moment, drinking neat vermouth is not an established practice in the U.S. There are, however, many reasons why it should be.