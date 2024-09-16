All You Need To Turn Canned Fish Into A Delicious Dip Is A Little Crunch
Although often overlooked, canned fish is deserving of a place in your diet because it's equally as nutritious as fresh fish. If anything, it has a slight advantage because of its convenience: It won't spoil in just a couple of days like its fresh counterparts. While using canned seafood for charcuterie boards became a popular TikTok trend in 2023, there are many ways to use tinned fish for a protein-packed snack or appetizer. One is to make a tasty dip, and you can take it to the next level by adding crunchy ingredients to the mix.
Whether you're using canned smoked salmon, trout, tuna, or whitefish for your dip, you'll need a creamy fat such as Greek yogurt or cream cheese to balance the brininess and create the dip base. To ensure that your dip isn't just a bowl of mush, though, you should add crunchy ingredients that also impart extra flavor.
For instance, diced celery has a subtle, fresh taste, while chopped dill pickle can have an herby, garlicky tang depending on the variety. Sliced radishes and red onions can add a slightly spicy and zesty flavor to canned fish dip. Some other crispy ingredients that you can add to the dip include dried capers, chopped cucumbers, and diced carrots. You can even chop up some toasted nuts to throw in, and then you can sprinkle on panko breadcrumbs for a crispy topping.
Crunchy accompaniments for canned fish dip
If adding crispy ingredients to your tinned fish dip doesn't add enough crunch for you, there are plenty of foods that you can eat with the dip to amp up the crunchiness further. If you didn't include celery or carrots, or if you just want more of those ingredients, celery and carrot sticks are a delightful dipping utensil, as are cucumber spears, thickly sliced radishes, and broccoli and cauliflower florets.
Outside of vegetables, crackers are a classic dipping option, and rye crackers and bagel chips can be particularly crunchy. Kettle-cooked and wavy potato chips are great vehicles for eating fish dip because they tend to be thicker than standard chips and are less likely to break when dipping. To get the thickness and sturdiness that you want, make your own homemade potato chips in the oven or air fryer.
If you want something larger to serve with your canned fish dip, consider pita chips because, despite their thinness, they're pretty sturdy for dipping. Make your own spicy pita chips at home to add some heat to your snack or appetizer. Another fantastic option is crostini, which is usually sliced thin and toasted until it's crusty and crunchy. Plus, you can make crostini large enough to use as a base for spreading the fish dip too.