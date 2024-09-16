All You Need To Turn Canned Fish Into A Delicious Dip Is A Little Crunch

Although often overlooked, canned fish is deserving of a place in your diet because it's equally as nutritious as fresh fish. If anything, it has a slight advantage because of its convenience: It won't spoil in just a couple of days like its fresh counterparts. While using canned seafood for charcuterie boards became a popular TikTok trend in 2023, there are many ways to use tinned fish for a protein-packed snack or appetizer. One is to make a tasty dip, and you can take it to the next level by adding crunchy ingredients to the mix.

Whether you're using canned smoked salmon, trout, tuna, or whitefish for your dip, you'll need a creamy fat such as Greek yogurt or cream cheese to balance the brininess and create the dip base. To ensure that your dip isn't just a bowl of mush, though, you should add crunchy ingredients that also impart extra flavor.

For instance, diced celery has a subtle, fresh taste, while chopped dill pickle can have an herby, garlicky tang depending on the variety. Sliced radishes and red onions can add a slightly spicy and zesty flavor to canned fish dip. Some other crispy ingredients that you can add to the dip include dried capers, chopped cucumbers, and diced carrots. You can even chop up some toasted nuts to throw in, and then you can sprinkle on panko breadcrumbs for a crispy topping.