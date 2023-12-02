Forget The Fryer And Break Out The Sheet Pan For Homemade Potato Chips

It's easy to break open a bag of store-bought potato chips and chow down, but if you have the time and the means to make homemade chips, it's more than worth it. They're thicker, more flavorful, and taste so much fresher than the bagged kind. And the best part is, when you make them yourself, you can control exactly how they're cooked and what goes into them. No need to deep fry the potatoes, either; baking them on a sheet pan is super easy and a nutritious alternative to crisping them up in a pot of oil. Plus, if you add some Parmesan, you'll make perfectly crispy potato chips with plenty of flavor.

The key to the best potato chips is making sure they're all evenly sliced. Using a mandoline is the best way to do this, but if you only have a knife, keep a close eye to make sure they're the same thickness. Otherwise, you risk cooking them unevenly, yielding some chips that are too crispy and others that are underdone.