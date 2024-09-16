14 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought, Bagged Popcorns You Can Buy

Popcorn is one of those snacks that it's easy to lose track of. You grab a handful or two, start munching... and before you know it, you've scarfed the whole bowl. Importantly, that may not be the worst thing in the world. When it's lightly seasoned, homemade popcorn is one of the healthiest snacks around, with each puffed kernel full of fiber and antioxidants. However, way too many food manufacturers create bagged popcorn products that are astonishingly unhealthy, plowing their food full of additives to amp up flavor and make each bite more moreish, and decreasing its nutritional quality in the process.

The main issues that plague bagged popcorn are the same ones with so many other processed snacks: High levels of saturated fat, salt, and sugar. Some bagged popcorn brands out there have almost half of the recommended saturated fat or sugar levels you should be having in a whole day (roughly 20 grams and 50 grams, respectively) in one serving. Others serve up popcorn that covers a significant portion of the 2,300-milligram recommended maximum for sodium in just a few mouthfuls. In this article, we looked at bagged popcorn varieties that were especially high in these three nutrients and low in fiber. We also looked at popcorn brands that had small serving sizes in relation to their nutritional info.