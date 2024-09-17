The Case For Using Cutlery On Your Next Burger

Traditionally, burgers are meant to be eaten with your hands. And few people would argue that fact, least of all me — until I moved to Fort Worth and went to the legendary Fred's Texas Cafe, where flavor comes first. And if that means a burger literally dripping with melty queso or enchilada sauce, so be it. And they're hardly alone. Many establishments nationwide pride themselves on burgers with questionable structural fortitude.

And you've got three choices when it comes to one of these burgers: Let the condiments (and lettuce and bits of fried pickle) fall where they may, opt for a knife and fork, or skip it altogether. That last one seems like a spiritless choice, so if you're not willing to bib up and carry wet naps, it's time to get on board with something a bit unconventional: Eating burgers with cutlery.

Using cutlery opens the proverbial door to a burger as gratifying as it is sloppy — even in front of your boss. Just maybe not on a first date to avoid ending up on one of those red flag threads on Reddit.