The Case For Using Cutlery On Your Next Burger
Traditionally, burgers are meant to be eaten with your hands. And few people would argue that fact, least of all me — until I moved to Fort Worth and went to the legendary Fred's Texas Cafe, where flavor comes first. And if that means a burger literally dripping with melty queso or enchilada sauce, so be it. And they're hardly alone. Many establishments nationwide pride themselves on burgers with questionable structural fortitude.
And you've got three choices when it comes to one of these burgers: Let the condiments (and lettuce and bits of fried pickle) fall where they may, opt for a knife and fork, or skip it altogether. That last one seems like a spiritless choice, so if you're not willing to bib up and carry wet naps, it's time to get on board with something a bit unconventional: Eating burgers with cutlery.
Using cutlery opens the proverbial door to a burger as gratifying as it is sloppy — even in front of your boss. Just maybe not on a first date to avoid ending up on one of those red flag threads on Reddit.
How to use cutlery when eating a burger
These days, lots of burger joints provide you with a steak knife when they serve a burger. If not, you should ask for one. You can use a butter knife, but it's not what anyone would call convenient. If the burger is extremely messy or you're a particularly savage knife-user, you might also need a few toothpicks to hold things in place while you eat.
Start by cutting your burger in half or even in quarters if that's more convenient. That ensures it's easier to keep it steady as you cut. Plus, if anything falls apart on you, it's only half or a quarter of the burger. Then, use your fork to hold it steady as you cut bite-size pieces with your knife. After cutting, you can use your knife to push bits of burger topping into place on your fork, ensuring you get a perfect bite.
Be prepared for disapproving some looks. Using cutlery on burgers still isn't universal in the U.S., though it's common in parts of Europe, one of the many differences in utensil etiquette. But pay the haters no mind. You're in charge of your burger enjoyment journey.
Expand your burger horizons
Now that you're comfortable with the idea of using a knife and fork to enjoy a burger, the possibilities are endless. Find a burger tavern, order an ice-cold beer, and ask for the sloppiest hunk of beef on a bun you can find on the menu.
Or try making the juiciest burger ever at home. Top it with a solid ½-cup of all-beef chili, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, onions, and mustard. Or use up those leftover enchiladas by popping a couple on a burger with enchilada sauce or queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, and some Cholula or Texas Pete. Or opt for Canadian bacon, an over-easy egg, and hollandaise sauce.
With cutlery, you can navigate multiple layers, rich and sloppy sauces, and complicated shapes and sizes like fried pickle spears and whole olives. Eating burgers with a knife and fork may be unorthodox, but they can empower you to eat messy burgers with confidence and savor exciting new flavor combinations.