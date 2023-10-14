The 2 Ingredients That Will Help Create The Juiciest Burger Ever

If you want a juicy burger, fat is non-negotiable. Fats are what hydrate the meat from the inside out and cause that ooze of flavor-packed juice when biting in. But before added fats go into your mix, starting with a good, high-fat ground beef mixture is key. The standard is usually 80/20, but some might even recommend a higher fat content if you can find it. It's possible to have a butcher make a custom batch for you or grind the meat yourself to adjust the fat levels as needed.

Alongside the meat's internal fat content, an extra helping of fat by way of olive oil greases the patties and keeps them tender even after getting flame-kissed on the grill. A tablespoon per pound of ground beef does the trick. Olive oil also brings its own unique flavor to the burgers; using good quality olive oil or even infused olive oil helps impart these flavors in a more pronounced way.

If you don't have olive oil on hand or want to use a different sort of fat for your burgers, butter also works wonders. Grating cold butter and incorporating it thoroughly into the ground beef ensures even flavor and moisture throughout and adds that decadent buttery flavor that makes a burger even more gourmet.