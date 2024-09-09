From smashed spuds to grease-fried breakfast home fries, there are endless ways to prepare potatoes. Among the many options to transform a tuber from a simple root to a certified riot, one of the most refreshing dishes is the simple yet abundant potato salad. Traditionally made from a combination of boiled potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, celery, mayonnaise, mustard, and relish, a classic potato salad is never a bad idea. However, shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art, which is why you should introduce rhubarb to your next potato salad.

Introducing rhubarb gives the dish a bright, springy flavor that invigorates and uplifts the heavy quality of the classic recipe. With its tart, zippy, and citrusy taste, rhubarb provides a much-needed depth of flavor to the rich, creamy taste of potato salad, making it more skippy than stodgy. Although it's an unconventional potato salad provision, rhubarb pairs surprisingly well with many other ingredients, ensuring that you never have to compromise on or omit your favorite fixings. Not to mention that rhubarb also gives a spud salad an aesthetic pop of pink for an eye-catching visual upgrade.

Remember, rhubarb is best enjoyed after it's been cooked with a dash of sweetener to curb the sour taste of its raw form. Plus, cooking the stalky root vegetables tenderizes their texture so that they harmonize with the consistency of your potato salad. However, that's not all you'll need to consider when upgrading your potato salad with rhubarb.