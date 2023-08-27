You Should Seriously Start Frying Your Breakfast Potatoes In Bacon Grease

There may be some people who don't love breakfast food, but for many, the morning meal is one of life's greatest small joys. A classic feast of eggs, bacon, potatoes, and toast will likely bring a smile to any non-vegetarian's face. But there's a way to up your breakfast game without adding any new ingredients to the process, and frankly, simplifying it: Cook your potatoes in the leftover bacon grease.

There are all sorts of tricks to enjoying breakfast (you should use the best type of potatoes, you can eat it at any time of day and nobody can stop you), but this one relies on simply reusing a product you already have. If you cook your bacon first, then add your potatoes and onions to the leftover drippings, the grease will imbue that rich, bacon-y flavor into the vegetables, punching them up to a degree that will surprise you if you've never tried it. It's a technique favored by pros like chef John Currence, who uses the smoky fat to crisp up the hashbrowns featured in his Low Country cast-iron skillet scramble, a dish from his book "Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day."