Review: Popeyes New Sweet 'N Smokey Chipotle Wings Are Where Heat Meets Sweet

It seems like Popeyes is launching new products every month, with many of them revolving around its newfound love of wings and the sauces that cover them. Things started taking flight in November of 2023, when the chain added five wing flavors to its permanent menu. More flavors followed, and even the introduction of boneless wings, which basically seemed like a renaming of its recently departed nuggets. Now, right before football season kicks off, Popeyes is unleashing yet another wing flavor to its roster: Sweet 'N Smokey Chipotle. It describes these wings as having a little bit of everything: "perfectly coated in Chipotle chilies to add that smokiness & spiciness and finished with a hint of honey for a touch of sweetness to balance out the heat."

So, are the Sweet 'N Smokey Chipotle wings a trifecta of flavor sensations, or too overloaded with talent to create a singular taste? I headed on over to Popeyes to try this new sauce. The following chew and review is based on flavor, uniqueness, and overall lovability.