Popeyes Is Adding 5 Wing Flavors To Its Permanent Menu
Popeyes reigns as one of the supreme fast-food chicken destinations. The chain's signature crispy, juicy, Louisiana-spiced, bone-in chicken is one of the most popular menu items in the fast food industry. Now, it is strengthening its firm grip on the fast-food chicken market by adding five new wing flavors to its permanent menu at participating locations starting November 22, 2023. You can get six pieces of these delicious wing flavors for just $5.99! Use Popeyes' digital discount codes on the Popeyes app or the Popeyes official website to get a free six-piece order of wings with a $10 minimum purchase beginning November 27, 2023. Some of those fun digital discount codes include STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY, and ONLY1WINGFLVR.
Popeyes lovers are familiar with two of its wing flavors that will find a home on the menu. One is Ghost Pepper, which debuted in December 2014 and remerged in 2023 after being taken off the menu for three years. The other familiar wing flavor is Sweet 'N Spicy, which made its first appearance on the menu in August 2023. With both of these wing flavors finding a permanent spot on the menu, it seems they have been pretty well received. The newest wing flavors on the Popeyes menu are Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot.
The flavors range in spiciness
All five of Popeyes' flavors are made with crunchy chicken wings marinated in Popeyes' traditional seasonings to give them a savory and succulent taste. So, no matter which wing flavor you choose, you're guaranteed a delicious chicken wing. Honey BBQ is drenched in a zesty tamarind sauce with sugary, syrupy, and charred flavors that coat those crispy textured wings. Popeyes is also offering a cheesier wing option. Do you like caramelized garlic, parmesan, and asiago cheeses? Now imagine those ingredients' flavors layered onto Popeyes' crispy wings. Well, you don't have to imagine it because you can just taste it with Popeyes Roasted Garlic Parmesan wings.
Perhaps you love spicy food and want Popeyes' wings with an extra fiery kick. You can opt for the Signature Hot wings, which are dipped in Popeyes' Cajun hot sauce for an explosion of peppery flavor. If you haven't had a chance to try the Ghost Pepper or Sweet 'N Spicy wings while they've been on the menu, count yourself lucky since they are officially here to stay.