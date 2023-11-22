Popeyes Is Adding 5 Wing Flavors To Its Permanent Menu

Popeyes reigns as one of the supreme fast-food chicken destinations. The chain's signature crispy, juicy, Louisiana-spiced, bone-in chicken is one of the most popular menu items in the fast food industry. Now, it is strengthening its firm grip on the fast-food chicken market by adding five new wing flavors to its permanent menu at participating locations starting November 22, 2023. You can get six pieces of these delicious wing flavors for just $5.99! Use Popeyes' digital discount codes on the Popeyes app or the Popeyes official website to get a free six-piece order of wings with a $10 minimum purchase beginning November 27, 2023. Some of those fun digital discount codes include STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY, and ONLY1WINGFLVR.

Popeyes lovers are familiar with two of its wing flavors that will find a home on the menu. One is Ghost Pepper, which debuted in December 2014 and remerged in 2023 after being taken off the menu for three years. The other familiar wing flavor is Sweet 'N Spicy, which made its first appearance on the menu in August 2023. With both of these wing flavors finding a permanent spot on the menu, it seems they have been pretty well received. The newest wing flavors on the Popeyes menu are Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot.