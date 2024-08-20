What Makes Kansas City-Style Cheesy Corn So Special?

Barbecue techniques and styles vary tremendously from place to place around the world, not to mention within the subcultures of any given country. One need only look to the dizzying array of options within the United States to illustrate that point. Making things even more complex is that these styles often have unique side dishes that, once mastered, can elevate your barbecue experience.

Kansas City barbecue may have one of the most delicious sides by way of cheesy corn. This decadent, rich dish is bursting with sweet and savory flavor thanks to its sweet corn and fried ham, and if that wasn't enough, those toothsome morsels are surrounded by several kinds of cheese and other flavor-spiking ingredients such as garlic.

That's special enough on its own, but it gets better when enjoyed with Kansas City's lean, dry brisket, its famous brisket burnt ends, and its sweet, spicy sauce. Even its origins are special — while several Kansas City barbecue joints sell versions of the dish, it didn't leap to fame until it caught on at famous family-owned Kansas City establishment Fiorella's Jack Stack.